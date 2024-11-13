Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,966,000 after buying an additional 498,359 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at $1,288,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $1,184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,822,574.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $1,184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,822,574.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $854,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,968,226. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,464 shares of company stock valued at $12,640,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte stock opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $87.92.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

