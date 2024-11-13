Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,321.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 2.49.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.46%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

