Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Director Richard F. Wallman Sells 6,621 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $215.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.24 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CLSA raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after acquiring an additional 32,311 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.