Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN) Short Interest Down 44.0% in October

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ:CHSN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the October 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Chanson International Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSN traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. 85,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,024. Chanson International has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.

Chanson International Company Profile

Chanson International Holding manufactures and sells a range of bakery products, seasonal products, and beverage products for individual and corporate customers. It offers packaged bakery products, such as cakes, bread, sweets, and snacks; birthday cakes; made-in-store pastries; mooncakes and zongzi products; and other products, including sandwiches, salads, toasts, croissants, soups, and desserts, as well as beverages and juice products.

