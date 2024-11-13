Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 210.2% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPYYY
Centrica Price Performance
Centrica Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
