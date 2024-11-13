Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 210.2% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPYYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Centrica Price Performance

Centrica Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. 4,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,814. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Centrica has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Featured Articles

