Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET) Stock Holdings Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 139,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 75,646 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth $54,760,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 2nd quarter worth $2,169,000. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Central Securities

In other news, CEO John C. Hill bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $28,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,816.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Central Securities news, VP Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $49,777.20. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 84,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,778.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. Hill bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $28,026.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,816.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Securities Price Performance

Central Securities Increases Dividend

CET opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. Central Securities Co. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $49.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

