Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.26 million.
Central Puerto Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of CEPU stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 144,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,699. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. Central Puerto has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
About Central Puerto
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
