CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Githesh Ramamurthy Sells 9,348 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 9,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $107,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,798,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,177,460. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Githesh Ramamurthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 8,805 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $101,257.50.

Shares of CCCS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 3,128,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,323. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 571.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,281 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 15,904,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,469,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,133,000 after acquiring an additional 857,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

