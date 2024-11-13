CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the quarter. CBIZ makes up 6.4% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,774 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 309.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,545 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,220,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,125,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,753,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter valued at $40,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ stock opened at $78.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBZ. Sidoti upgraded CBIZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

