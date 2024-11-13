CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

CB Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. CB Financial Services has a payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.8%.

Shares of CBFV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 24.51%. Analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CB Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

