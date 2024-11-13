Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Director Julia Sze Sells 125 Shares of Stock

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) Director Julia Sze sold 125 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.68, for a total transaction of $57,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,283.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

Cavco Industries stock opened at $467.61 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.11 and a fifty-two week high of $484.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $427.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.53.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $507.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cavco Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

