CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Raised to $110.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 31.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.21.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CAVA traded up $15.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,959. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.54 and a beta of 3.23. CAVA Group has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,264. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,264. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 479,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,728,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

