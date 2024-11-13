CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Barclays

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

CAVA Group Stock Up 11.3 %

NYSE:CAVA traded up $16.37 on Wednesday, hitting $161.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,622,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,387. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $172.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.24 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.20.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 292,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,264. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

