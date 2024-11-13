Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Grows Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,984 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

