Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 45.7% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.
Catalent Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CTLT stock opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CTLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Baird R W lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,150.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Catalent Profile
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.
