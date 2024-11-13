CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $13,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,827,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,986 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after acquiring an additional 577,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,160,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,118,000 after acquiring an additional 541,967 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 212.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 488,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,851,000 after purchasing an additional 332,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 110.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 563,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 295,271 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax stock opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 1.61%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

