Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 564 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $6,523,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.4668 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

