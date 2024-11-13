Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $850,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 331,810 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,448,000 after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 10.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Boeing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,866 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.37.

Boeing Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE BA opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.11. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $143.85 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

