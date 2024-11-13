Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,273 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,265,171 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $689,812,000 after buying an additional 662,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.26 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $135.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

