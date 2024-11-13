Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 59,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VTV opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.98. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

