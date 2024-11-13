Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Carlisle Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. Carlisle Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Carlisle Companies to earn $22.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $452.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $267.40 and a one year high of $481.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $475.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

