Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of CZMWY stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.12. 15,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $60.72 and a 1 year high of $134.60.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile
