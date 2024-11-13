Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the October 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of CZMWY stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.12. 15,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.56. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $60.72 and a 1 year high of $134.60.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.