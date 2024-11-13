Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Up 64.7% in October

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the October 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDIO opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Cardio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 312.97% and a negative net margin of 22,358.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardio Diagnostics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Cardio Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

