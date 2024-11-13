Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 86.8% in October

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the October 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Capgemini Stock Up 0.1 %

CGEMY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.97. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.70.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

