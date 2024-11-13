Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$121.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.5 %

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Shares of CP stock opened at C$107.25 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$110.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.