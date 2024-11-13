Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$121.43.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.5 %
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.38%.
Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City
In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Also, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total transaction of C$436,796.55. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.