Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

CF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.87. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$6.50 and a 1 year high of C$10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$967.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). Canaccord Genuity Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of C$428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 0.8618357 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -340.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

