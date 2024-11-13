Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Price

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 585 ($7.53) to GBX 555 ($7.14) in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.18) to GBX 460 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th.
Atalaya Mining Stock Down 5.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Atalaya Mining
In other news, insider Neil Gregson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £17,150 ($22,069.23). 31.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Atalaya Mining
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.
