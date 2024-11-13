CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14, Zacks reports. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

CaliberCos stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 35,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. CaliberCos has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

