Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2024

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 11th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 1.0 %

CMCL opened at GBX 1,000 ($12.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market cap of £192.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2,217.39 and a beta of 0.73. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 600 ($7.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,304.84 ($16.79). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,096.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 929.34.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Read More

Dividend History for Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.