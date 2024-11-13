Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 11th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CMCL opened at GBX 1,000 ($12.87) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. The firm has a market cap of £192.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2,217.39 and a beta of 0.73. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 600 ($7.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,304.84 ($16.79). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,096.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 929.34.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

