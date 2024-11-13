Caledonia Mining Co. Plc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

CMCL stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 132,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,253. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Featured Articles

