Cake Box Holdings Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.40 (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cake Box Stock Performance

Shares of LON CBOX traded down GBX 1.08 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 188.93 ($2.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,421. Cake Box has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 178.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,701.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

