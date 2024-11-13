Cake Box Holdings Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 3.40 (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cake Box Stock Performance
Shares of LON CBOX traded down GBX 1.08 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 188.93 ($2.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,421. Cake Box has a 12-month low of GBX 140 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.51). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 178.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,701.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
About Cake Box
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cake Box
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.