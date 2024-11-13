Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the October 15th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,333,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Price Performance

BYRG stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 0.00. 831,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,239. Buyer Group International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.00.

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

