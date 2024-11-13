Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the October 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BUKS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,491. Butler National has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Butler National alerts:

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Butler National had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.