BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Atlanticus from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $351.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.64 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $78,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,339.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $78,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,339.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,151.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 5.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Atlanticus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

