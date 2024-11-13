Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,238,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,108,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,417,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at $14,123,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,254 shares in the company, valued at $14,123,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,996 shares of company stock valued at $30,073,732 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $226.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.29 and a 12-month high of $228.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

