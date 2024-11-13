Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Director Maura A. Markus Sells 3,880 Shares

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,308,431.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $226.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.29 and a 52-week high of $228.75.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $981,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.