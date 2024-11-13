Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.85%.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,499.03. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 330,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after buying an additional 78,309 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 49,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

