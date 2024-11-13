Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,959,400 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the October 15th total of 57,018,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Brilliance China Automotive Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCAUF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd is a consumer durables company in the Automobiles And Trucks industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.