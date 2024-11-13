Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.300 EPS.
Bridgestone Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bridgestone has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.
Bridgestone Company Profile
