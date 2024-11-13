Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.300 EPS.

Bridgestone Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bridgestone has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

