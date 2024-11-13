Brian Richard Hole Sells 20,000 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total transaction of $4,066,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 81,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,501,452.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Brian Richard Hole sold 1,187 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $126,023.79.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Brian Richard Hole sold 1,314 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $139,073.76.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 2.0 %

WLFC traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.11. 39,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,511. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $235.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

