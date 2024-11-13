Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the October 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNTGY traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.79. 118,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

Brenntag last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

