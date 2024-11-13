BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CEO Sells 154,000 Shares

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $5,329,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,997,111.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,823. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 335.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 6.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 589,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

