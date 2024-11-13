Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance
NYSE BAH traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.63.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Booz Allen Hamilton
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.