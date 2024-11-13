Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.