BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 76.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $80.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $90,810.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,595. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 455.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.