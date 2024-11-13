BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BUI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 52,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $24.94.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
