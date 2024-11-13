BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BUI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.42. The stock had a trading volume of 52,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $24.94.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

