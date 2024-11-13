BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,191. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

