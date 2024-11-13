BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.22

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2155 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BSTZ stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,250. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.