Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:BCX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 149,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,758. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.74.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
