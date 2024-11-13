BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

MYI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 27,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,469. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.