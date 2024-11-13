BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MQT traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,821. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

